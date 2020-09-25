’Enough Is Enough:’ Breonna Taylor supporters rally at Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Release the transcript.” That was the demand from Attorney Ben Crump as he stood next to the family of Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park on Friday morning.
Crump called for the release of the transcripts of what was presented to the grand jury in the name of transparency.
In attention to being heartbroken, Crump said Taylor’s family was confused by the verdict announced by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday.
Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment. Hankison fired 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment; some of those shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted. No other charges were filed.
Crump said it seemed as if Hankison was charged for “missing shooting black bodies.”
Attorney Lonita Baker said another officer involved, Myles Cosgrove, should be charged with “wanton murder” as one ballistics report showed he fired the shot that killed Taylor. Another ballistics report was inconclusive on who fired the shot.
Baker also invited people to come see the protests in person for themselves.
Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, read a statement of behalf of Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. The statement began with, “I never had faith in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to begin with. He was too inexperienced. He chose to be on the wrong side of the law.”
Palmer spoke at the podium and read a response from Cameron following an endorsement from the FOP. She said she had no respect for Cameron.
Until Freedom spokeswoman Tamika Mallory gave a passionate speech for at least 10 minutes in which she called out Cameron by name.
“You are a coward," she said. "You are a sellout. And you were used by the system ... You do not belong to black people at all.”
She also warned Louisvillians about continued unrest.
“We will make sure that this city is as uncomfortable as it can be,” she said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.