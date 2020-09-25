Feds charge man for aiming laser pointer at helicopters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have arrested a man who admitted that to aiming a laser pointer at helicopters flying over downtown Louisville.
Manuel Martin Salazarleija Jr., 25, of Louisville, is facing a federal charge of aiming a laser at an aircraft.
The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday when the Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter was performing surveillance of a vehicle involved with the burglary of a Walgreens Pharmacy. The officers aboard the helicopter were temporarily blinded by a laser being pointed directly at their aircraft.
Both members of the flight crew immediately began suffering headaches which impaired their ability to safely fly the helicopter.
FBI agents on the ground were able to determine the beam was being pointed from a home on East Kentucky Street, During an interview with the FBI, Salazarleija admitted to aiming the laser pointer beam at the LMPD helicopter. Salazarleija told agents he was trying to disrupt the helicopter because he assumed was surveilling the protests.
Crews of other law enforcement helicopters, along with a TV news helicopter, also reported being targeted by the laser.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.