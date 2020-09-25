Fire crews extinguish 2-alarm fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire early Friday morning in downtown Louisville.
The fire was reported in the 500 block of South Third Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Louisville Fire & Rescue major Bobby Cooper.
When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a four-story commercial building. Cooper said the size of the building, volume of fire, boarded windows and limited access to the inside were a few of the challenges firefighters faced.
Seventy firefighters and more than 15 firefighting apparatus were used to put out the flames, according to Cooper. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
