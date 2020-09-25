FORECAST: Today will be the warmest day of the week

- THIS WEEKEND: Warm and humid with highs in the 80s
- NEXT WEEK: Strong cold front next Tuesday with wind and much cooler weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll kick off Friday morning with an isolated shower east of I-65, otherwise expect clouds to break up to allow more sunshine later in the day.
Highs will reach into the 70s for many with the city closer to 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies tonight with some valley fog is likely to develop after 2 a.m. Lows will be in the 60s.
Fog and clouds may start things off on Saturday but expect a partly sunny sky to take over. It will be humid with highs in the 80s. Clouds return as a front approaches. Lows will be in the 60s.
