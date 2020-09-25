FORECAST: Watch for fog early Saturday morning

- Low visibility late tonight and especially Saturday morning thanks to fog
- Cooler air next week after a summer-like weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies have cleared out, for the most part, tonight, setting the stage for patchy fog development overnight. Some of this fog could be dense, especially on the Kentucky side of the river. Lows will be in the 60s.
The fog early Saturday morning will mix out by late morning, leaving us with a deck of clouds that will erode away as we head toward the afternoon. We’ll call it partly sunny during most of the day with summer-like highs in the lower 80s.
We’ll keep a few clouds in the forecast Saturday night with lows back down into the 60s.
On Sunday clouds will generally increase late in the day, but we’ll still be able to call most of the day partly sunny. It’ll be another throwback to summer with highs in the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon.
A cold front sweeping through Monday into early Tuesday brings scattered storms and much cooler air by mid-week. Highs will only be in the 60s for much of next week with lows in the 40s. Some 30s and even frost potential are possible in our more rural communities by the start of next weekend.
