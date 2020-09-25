Goode Morning Weather Blog: Friday Update

If you have any yard work to take care of, I would take advantage of the next few days. While it will be humid at times, it will be warm.
Our weather starts to shake up Monday with a cold front with showers/thunderstorms. There is a risk for another system later next week that could kick up the rain and showers yet will drive down our temperatures. Overall, next week looks active as it stands now.
A far cry from the kick-off to October 2019.
Have a Goode One!
