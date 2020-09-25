JCPS: Some students could return to classrooms in October if COVID-19 cases decline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio laid out his recommendation to phase students back to in-person learning.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, Pollio stressed that the safety of staff members, students and caregivers was the district’s No. 1 priority.
He said JCPS is currently in the “orange phase” with 16.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Because of the number of cases, he recommended continuing non-traditional instruction until late October.
Pollio said he wants the district to be flexible in the event that cases decline. If they do, Pollio said there is a plan in place to get elementary school students back in the classroom on Oct. 22. Following elementary students, sixth and ninth graders would then return to in-person learning on Oct. 29. The rest of the middle and high school students would return to classrooms on Nov. 2.
Pollio said the large size of the district makes the transition to in-person learning more difficult.
“Obviously transportation, staffing, PPE, all of those things can be very challenging,” he Pollio said. “But I’ll say this, I believe we have the best team in America to do this work.”
Friday’s announcement created a mixed response with parents. Not all are sold about sending their children back to school yet.
“I don’t want to risk my kids' safety,” Gretchen Bell said. “But also, the safety of the teachers and the faculty at the schools.”
Pollio said all students will have the option to continue with distance-learning. The district is working to create an alternate option.
“I would seriously consider keeping my children at home,” Bell said. “We’ve done really well with NTI. I can say that our teachers have worked really, really hard to make sure that the kids are still learning.”
Pollio will present his recommendation to the board on Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.