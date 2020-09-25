JCPS superintendent recommends some students return to in-person learning in October if COVID-19 cases decline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio laid out his recommendation to phase students back to in-person learning.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, Pollio stressed that the safety of staff members, student and caregivers was the district’s number one priority.
He said currently JCPS is in the “orange phase” with 16.4 cases per 100,000 people. Due to the number of cases, he recommended continuing NTI until late October.
Pollio said he wants the district to be flexible in the event cases decline.
If cases do decline, Pollio said there is a plan in place to get elementary school students back in the classroom on Oct. 22. Following elementary students, sixth and ninth graders would then return to in-person learning on Oct. 29. The rest of the middle and high school students would return to the classroom on Nov. 2.
A virtual option will be available for those who do not want to send students back.
Pollio will present his recommendation to the board on Tuesday evening.
