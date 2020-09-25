Ky. Secretary of State announces plan to increase polling areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County may have more polling areas following approval from Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Adams posted on social media Friday saying they’ve received the plan to increase polling areas from eight to 20.
“Pleased that Jefferson County has just sent us a plan expanding election day voting locations from 8 to 20. We appreciate their working with us to improve their prior proposal and we will review their new plan closely and promptly.”
Its unclear at this time when the plan would get its final approval.
