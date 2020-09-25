Ky. Secretary of State announces plan to increase polling areas

Ky. Secretary of State announces plan to increase polling areas
Voters make their way into the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center in Louisville to vote in the Kentucky Primary Election on June 23. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Brett Martin | September 25, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 9:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County may have more polling areas following approval from Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Adams posted on social media Friday saying they’ve received the plan to increase polling areas from eight to 20.

“Pleased that Jefferson County has just sent us a plan expanding election day voting locations from 8 to 20. We appreciate their working with us to improve their prior proposal and we will review their new plan closely and promptly.”

Its unclear at this time when the plan would get its final approval.

Pleased that Jefferson County has just sent us a plan expanding election day voting locations from 8 to 20. We...

Posted by Ky Secretary of State Michael Adams on Friday, September 25, 2020
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.