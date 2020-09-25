LMPD investigating business lootings, robbery after a night of protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say looters hit several businesses last night away from the main protests in the downtown area and used a gun to rob at least one store.
Chief Rob Schroeder said after the protest marches ended, officers responded to 15 burglaries and one armed robbery of a business in various parts of the city. Schroeder said multiple suspects were reported to be involved in many of the burglaries.
During one of the burglaries, Schroeder said a SUV was driven through the entrance of the GameStop in the 4200 block of Outer Loop. Guns were used in two other burglaries to shoot out windows of the businesses, Schroeder said.
Among the other businesses reported by LMPD as being burglarized were:
- Buddy’s Home Furnishings in the 5700 block of Preston Highway
- GameStop in the 2000 block of Hurstbourne Parkway
- T-Mobile store in the 3600 block of S. Hurstbourne Parkway
- Walgreens in the 2300 block of Frankfort Ave.
- Walgreens in 2300 block of Stony Brook Dr.
Schroeder said he did not have information on any arrests, but one woman was arrested by West Buechel police after a GameStop store was burglarized there.
Shawana A. Berry, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody after she was caught coming out of the burglarized store. Berry’s arrest report says she and others broke out the front window and a metal barrier to gain entry to the store. Approximately $1,200 in video games and accessories were taken.
