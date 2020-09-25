LMPD: 16 Louisville businesses looted overnight Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville businesses were boarded up Friday after taking isolated damage overnight.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said 16 businesses were damaged, ranging from downtown Louisville to Outer Loop. Schroeder said 15 of the businesses were burglarized, while the other was considered a “hold up.” The businesses burglarized include a Gamestop on Outer Loop, where thieves smashed an SUV through the storefront, to gain entry.
When Mike Buchanan opened the door to Big Mike’s Shaved Ice on Bardstown Road Friday, he was greeted by shattered glass.
“My first feelings were very concerned, fear, as if more could happen to the building," Buchanan said.
On Wednesday, Buchanan’s front windows were smashed out, when peaceful protests came to a head on Bardstown Road. The remnants of that anger were still lying at the foot of his front window. the damage forced Buchanan to close his shop for the weekend, board up the front and replace his glass for a second time in three months.
“We’re just kind of getting every single piece of glass up," Buchanan said. "So we’ll have everything cleaned up, clean the glass up here, and kind of go over the infrastructure of the building, make sure everything’s intact for opening on Monday.”
Buchanan told WAVE 3 News the damage is expected to cost a couple hundred dollars. He also said the timing of the damage is bad because he has just three weeks left in business before he closes for the winter months.
He said the community support has helped him remain positive despite the cost and the timing.
“We may be a small 8x8 hut, but we pack a heck of a punch as a business and we really are able to withstand any kind of adversity that’s thrown at us and we have the support of the community and the neighborhood,” Buchanan said.
Seven miles south, on Preston Highway, Rey Nava’s nail gun was hard at work, attaching plywood to the windows of Buddy’s Home Furnishing. Nava told WAVE 3 News his company was called down from Chicago to help board up businesses in anticipation of damage.
“It’s not good," Nava said. "We’re only hurting ourselves, the community. We all need [these stores]. It’s not good.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer addressed the damage in a new conference Friday morning.
“I want to stress violence and destruction will not be tolerated," Fischer said. "If you break windows, if you start fires, destroy property, or attack anybody including our officers, you will be arrested.”
