2 Louisville homes damaged in fire on 23rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A house caught fire just south of Broadway in the California neighborhood around 6 p.m. Friday. The home is in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
Firefighters arrived to heavy flames shooting from a single-story home, extending to a neighboring two-story house, Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said.
Three adults and two children escaped unharmed from the two-story home. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
It took around 20 minutes for 30 firefighters to gain control of the fire, Cooper said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.