Louisville Protests: Friday brings third straight night of demonstrations under curfew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For a third straight night in downtown Louisville, protesters hit city streets before a 9 p.m. curfew.
Some had marched from Jefferson Square Park to the NuLu area at about 7 p.m. At one point while on Main Street, officers asked them to move out of the street and onto the sidewalks to allow cars to drive through.
According to a statement released after 8 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly when the protesters refused to get on the sidewalk.
Eventually, the crowd dispersed, and many of the protesters went back to the park, which has become ground zero for those marching in support of Breonna Taylor.
Two people were arrested, LMPD confirmed, but did not disclose details about charges.
WAVE 3 News' Phylicia Ashley tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the park was emptying out and that some of the protesters said they needed to go home.
