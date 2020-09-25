Louisville Zoo’s Siberian tiger Etta dies at 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo staff is mourning their Siberian tiger Marietta, who died at age 17 Thursday.
Affectionately called “Etta,” the big cat suffered from a spinal disease that affected her mobility. She had been retired off exhibit so that veterinarians could keep a closer eye on her, and she was humanely euthanized Thursday.
“It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our animal ambassadors and Etta was precious to us as all of our ambassadors are,” Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in a statement.
Etta first came to Louisville in 2008 from Madison, Wisconsin.
She lived to be older than many Siberian tigers, whose life expectancy averages about 14 years.
“Etta lived a good long life and was able to thrive longer because of the excellent care our staff provides. In the remnant wild, it is unlikely Etta would have reached this age under the best of circumstance,” Walczak said.
Siberian tigers are endangered, and Walczak said they are facing poaching and habitat loss in the wild, where there are reportedly only about 400 left.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.