Owensboro church receives historical marker after 190 years of worship

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A church with 190 years of worship in Daviess County is now officially recognized by the Kentucky Historical Society.
4th Street Baptist Church first began worship nearly two centuries ago, but one member decided this year’s anniversary deserved an extra special surprise.
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright is a 62-year member of the church, and she started the quest to get a historical marker back in November 2019. It took several months to get all the research and paperwork complete, but all this finally paid off this week.
As Smith-Wright explains, this new landmark is about much more than just the church itself.
“We were first part of First Baptist Church that is downtown, and when the slaves began to outnumber the members, then they gave us our own church," Smith-Wright said. "I really got emotional about it because of the fact there’s so much hatred and stuff going on in the world now. For these two churches to at one time, one black and one white, have worshiped together - it makes it all the more special.”
Smith-Wright went on to elaborate that 4th Street Baptist Church is the mother church of all other African-American churches in the community - something she says will forever be in the history books.
