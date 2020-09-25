Protesters find sanctuary, avoid arrest after curfew at First Unitarian Church of Louisville

“Contrary to rumors on social media, the LMPD, at no time, was waiting for “a decision from legal about whether or not they can storm the property.” No arrests were made for being on church property. No National Guard was deployed to address these issues. Officers remained at 4th and York in order to secure the area so maintenance could address the library windows that were broken and an arson investigation begun. Once that was complete, police left the area and protestors were given directions on how to leave the church and head home and were able to walk back to their vehicles.”