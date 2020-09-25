Rioting & Unlawful Assembly: What these charges mean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day after 26 people were arrested for various protest-related charges, LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder on Friday explained what constitutes charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.
+ Rioting: Under state statute, anyone who is part of a group causing damage or riotous behavior is subject to the charge of rioting. The charge does not require an individual to have actually participated in a specific destructive act.
+ Unlawful Assembly: An unlawful assembly represents a gathering or being present at an assembly of more than five people “for the purpose of engaging or preparing to engage” in a riot.
+ Curfew: A countywide curfew is in effect in Louisville from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily, until Monday morning. Mayor (Greg) Fischer has encouraged people to begin heading home by 8 p.m. The curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, houses of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others.
Schroeder added that once a gathering is deemed an unlawful assembly, rules of the curfew no longer apply and everyone must disperse.
Fischer said Friday that while most protesters continue to be peaceful and lawful, everyone should be aware that “if you are in a group where destructive and violent behavior is happening, you need to separate from the group, or you will be subject to arrest.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.