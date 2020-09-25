Suspect in high-speed chase accused of killing mom, 12-year-old sister

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The person taken into custody in Jefferson County late Thursday night has been charged with killing his mother and younger sister.
WAVE 3 News reported Thursday night that the chase started in Anderson County and ended on the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County.
Friday, The Anderson News reported that the person who led Kentucky State Police troopers on that chase was a teenager who is now facing two counts of murder. The teen suspect’s name was not immediately released.
WAVE sister station WKYT in Lexington reported Friday that KSP identified the victims as 33-year-old Tefani Noe and 12-year-old Brooke Goggin.
Noe and Goggin were pronounced dead inside of a home in the 1500 block of Corinth Road in Lawrenceburg, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
Both bodies were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville where autopsies will be performed.
No additional information has been released.
