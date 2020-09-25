TARC to stop services at 7 p.m. through weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – TARC is suspending all evening transit services beginning Friday evening.
TARC will suspend services at 7 p.m. through Sept. 27.
A statement released Friday by TARC read:
"Our primary responsibility is to safely transport passengers from origin to destination in a timely fashion. Due to the roving locations of current demonstrations in Greater Louisville, causing roadway obstructions, our drivers cannot safely move about the city.
We recognize the inconvenience this may cause to our passengers. This is a decision made with careful thought and evaluation. This decision is warranted and in the best interest of safety.
It is important to note- this action is not a commentary on the protests and demonstrations themselves. However, it is a recognition that we cannot ask our drivers to operate on roadways crowded with pedestrians, or our passengers, who encompass all ages and abilities, to remain on buses, unable to move for indefinite amounts of time."
Services will run as scheduled each day until 7 p.m.
