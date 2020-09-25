'This virus has come for us’: Beshear confirms 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 930 new cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update Friday with new numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in the Commonwealth. There are 930 new cases confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the total number in the state since March to 65,066. The positivity rate is currently 4.48%.
The governor said he is disappointed in the high number of new cases.
“Today’s COVID report is far too many cases and unfortunately far too many people who we’ve lost,” he said in a statement. “This virus has come for us. We have to fight back.”
Twelve more deaths from the virus were confirmed as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 1,149.
The deaths include a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County, an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 86-year-old man from Fulton County, a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County, a 78-year-old man from Madison County, a 79-year-old man from Marshall County, a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County, and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.
At least 11,677 people in the state have recovered from the coronavirus since the spring, and at least 1,321,987 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
For a breakdown of positive cases and data on race, ethnicity, and counties, go to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
