UofL basketball players lead march for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters led by UofL players marched from the stadium across the Brook Street Overpass.
The players talked about their experiences with racism and interactions with police officers.
The theme behind the march was unity.
WAVE 3 Spoke with Malik Williams who said the movement is bigger than people give it credit for.
“This is not politics. Black Lives Matter is no organization. It’s a cry for help." Williams said. "For years and years we have looked down upon in America and the United States. We are not united. You say all lives matter, you gotta show me that black lives do.”>
Coach Chris Mack joined the march along side his players.
