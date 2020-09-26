Affidavit: Man sets fire out of revenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville man is in jail on an arson charge.
The affidavit of probable cause states on September 20, the victim called 911 to report a fire at her utility trailer in the 100 block of N Third Ave. The caller told police that her son called and told her he had put out the fire that he believes was set.
Officials state the fire was just outside the door.
According to the affidavit, the victims were inside the residence at 4 p.m. when they smelled smoke. Authorities say the opened the door and saw a large fire just outside their door.
We are told they spent 20 minutes putting out the fire.
The affidavit states burn marks were visible on the trailer and that the fire was set near a propane tank and gas-filled generator. It also states the victim told police there was a fight a few hours before the fire took place with a man known as Rico. Rico was later identified as 37-year-old Misael Colon Jr.
Officials tell 14 News EPD found surveillance cameras at the intersection of Third Ave and Illinois St along with footage from Schnute Towers. They say the footage shows Colon near the residence at the time of the fire and then returning to his residence.
According to the affidavit, one person told police that Colon admitted to her that he started the fire and stated he hoped they would have died.
A search warrant was executed at Colon’s residence, and police took him into custody.
During an interview with police, Colon admitted to setting the fire out of revenge.
Colon’s bond is set at $1,000.
