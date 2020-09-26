Auburn tops Kentucky in teams’ season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Auburn quarterback Bo Nix connected with receiver Seth Williams for a pair of touchdown passes to spark the Tigers to a 29-13 victory over Kentucky Saturday afternoon in Auburn, Alabama.
The Wildcats had their chances to knock off number eight Auburn. In the third quarter, UK would pull to within two points of the Tigers as Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson fired an eight yard touchdown pass to Akeem Hayes. That score left Auburn up 15 to 13. Wilson who missed most of last season with a knee injury, completed 24 of 37 passes on the day.
In the fourth quarter, Wilson fumbled the ball away on a keeper and the Tigers recovered. That miscue led to one of the two Nix to Williams TD’s as the Tigers pulled out to a 22 to 13 advantage.
Next Saturday , Kentucky will host Mississippi 4:00 P.M. at Kroger Field.
