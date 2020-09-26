Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Blankenbaker Parkway collision

By Dustin Vogt | September 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 3:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a collision on Blankenbaker Parkway Friday night.

Esperanza Santiago, 21, died due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision according to the deputy coroner.

The collision was reported Friday night around 10:30 p.m. at the 700 block of Blankenbaker Parkway. Santiago died on scene from the collision.

The investigation in the collision is ongoing.

