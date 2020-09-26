FORECAST: Warm first weekend of Fall

- Warm and more humid first weekend of Fall
- A cold front brings rain Monday; Low pressure brings clouds and a few showers late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s in many locations.
We’ll keep a few clouds in the forecast tonight with areas of dense fog possible. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s for most of the area.
We’ll start Sunday with some patchy fog that will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. It’ll be another summer-like day in terms of temperatures as highs reach the lower to middle 80s.
Clouds will thicken Sunday night with a shower possible before sunrise. Lows in the 60s.
A cold front sweeping through Monday into early Tuesday brings scattered storms and much cooler air by mid-week. Highs will only be in the 60s for much of next week with lows in the 40s. Some 30s and even frost potential are possible in our more rural communities by the start of next weekend.
