Golden Alert issued for 91-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Louisville man.
Murrell Langdon was last seen in the 6100 block of Mount Everest Drive, according to MetroSafe.
Langdon is described as being 5′3′' tall and weighing 115 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt with suspenders and blue jeans.
Langdon was driving a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma with a Masonic Mason plate.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.
