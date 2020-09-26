Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,155 new cases, 11 new deaths

ISDH confirmed 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana in Saturday’s update. (Source: CDC)
By Dustin Vogt | September 26, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 12:27 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided their Saturday morning update with new numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

ISDH confirmed 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana in Saturday’s update. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 116,549.

The health department also confirmed 11 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID in the state of Indiana to 3,351.

So far, Indiana has administered 1,989,928 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,350,390 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported on Saturday is 27,028, with 9,643 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 4.1 percent for all tests administered.

To see a list of cases by county, click here.

