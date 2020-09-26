Woman dead, man injured in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting

By Sarah Jackson | September 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 7:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of 42nd around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman had been shot.

Mitchell said the woman died of her injuries. The man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

