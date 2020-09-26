Woman dead, man injured in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 700 block of 42nd around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived they found a man and woman had been shot.
Mitchell said the woman died of her injuries. The man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
