Orange County woman arrested by police after hitting, killing husband with vehicle

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested an Orange County woman after allegedly hitting and killing her husband with her car Friday night.
Sandra Huff, 39, from Paoli, is currently charged with reckless homicide.
According to Indiana State Police, Washington County police received calls around 6:07 p.m. Friday on a man lying in a ditch along US 150 near the Washington/Orange County line.
Officers found the man dead at the scene, and received tips that a car may have intentionally hit the man.
Indiana State Police detectives assisted with the investigation, with preliminary results revealing a 2009 Kia Spectra, driven by Huff, was traveling east on US 150.
Huff was traveling with her husband, 45-year-old Roger Hardin, in the passenger seat, and two other adult passengers in the back.
Police believe an argument began between Huff and her husband which became physical, and caused the vehicle to drive off the north side of the road and into a ditch.
Hardin and one of the backseat passengers left the vehicle, and after Hardin was out, Huff attempted to pull back out onto the roadway. Huff struck and killed Hardin and then left Hardin and the one backseat passenger at the scene.
Huff was found three hours after the crash by ISP troopers and detectives, and was booked at Washington County Jail without further incident.
Investigation is ongoing as detectives await autopsy results.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.