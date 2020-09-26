Southern Indiana woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Seymour woman has died following a 2-vehicle crash just north of the city on US 31.
Brianne N. Fluhr, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Deputy Coroner.
Sheriff Rick Meyer posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reported to the scene of a traffic accident on US 31 North near County Avenue.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Fluhr was driving west on County Avenue and pulled out in front of another vehicle heading north on US 31 at the intersection according to police.
Fluhr’s vehicle had rolled over multiple times and landed on its roof, officers reported at the scene. The other driver was sent to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Indiana State Police assisted with the investigation.
