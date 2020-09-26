Stingy Panther defense the difference as Pitt holds off Cards

The Panther defense recorded seven sacks and three interceptions versus U of L . They pressured Cards' quarterback Malik Cunningham all game long. The game clincher came in the game’s final 1:19 as Cunningham tossed an interception and was injured on the play. The junior was placed on a stretcher and then carted off the field. He was reported to have feelings in his extremities,but it appeared to be a very serious injury.