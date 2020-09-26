Stingy Panther defense the difference as Pitt holds off Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Pittsburgh Panther defense put the clamps on the Cards on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That effort propelled Pitt to a close 23 to 20 victory over Louisville.
The Panther defense recorded seven sacks and three interceptions versus U of L . They pressured Cards' quarterback Malik Cunningham all game long. The game clincher came in the game’s final 1:19 as Cunningham tossed an interception and was injured on the play. The junior was placed on a stretcher and then carted off the field. He was reported to have feelings in his extremities,but it appeared to be a very serious injury.
Louisville got off slowly against PIttsburgh and trailed 13-0 in the first quarter. Then Cards’ running back Javian Hawkins rushed for a 75 yard touchdown which trimmed the Panther lead to six . But in the second quarter, Pitt got seven points back when quarterback Kenny Pickett passed to Taysir Mack, who rolled off a defender on the ground. Mack never touched the turf and spun up and then raced on to the endzone. The unusual play gave the Panthers a 20-17 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, the teams traded field goals which led to the three point winning margin for Pitt as the Panthers improved to 3-0. Louisville fell to 1-2 and will be off next Saturday. The Cards next game is October 9 at Georgia Tech.
