Three local businesses face damage in looting incidents Friday night, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three businesses in Louisville are facing damages from looting incidents Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the locations Saturday morning.
They include the State Farm Insurance building on the 1800 block of State Farm Insurance with glass breakage, the Dick’s Sporting Goods on the 3500 block of Springhurst Boulevard with glass breakage on the front doors, and the Home Center on the 3200 block of Hartlage Court as a confirmed break-in.
Police said there may be other businesses with damage, but they have not been reported at this time.
On Thursday, 16 businesses were damaged in looting incidents according to LMPD. Business were reported in multiple areas, from downtown Louisville to the Okolona neighborhood.
