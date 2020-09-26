91-year-old veteran gets help finding a new home

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - La Rue Stallworth, a 91-year-old veteran, is settling into his new house worry-free, but it wasn’t that long ago he didn’t know where he might end up.
His previous home near Rickwood Field needed some serious work. His granddaughter, Audrey Quinn, reached out to see if anyone could help.
“I wanted him to be in a healthy situation, and I didn’t want him to be homeless,” said Quinn.
That’s when the non-profit group Vettes4Vets stepped in. Along with Habitat for Humanity, they were able to find Stallworth another house in Fairfield in much better condition. Both groups were able to secure the home with a reduced monthly payment.
“I feel just great, I didn’t think it would ever happen,” said Stallworth.
Not only does the 91-year-old veteran have a new place to live, but his son does too. Stallworth takes care of his son with special needs.
His granddaughter says he spent his life looking out for others, so it’s nice he’s being honored.
"He is 6-feet-tall and bulletproof to us, but he was also 6-feet-tall and bulletproof for his county, said Quinn. “So, we need to take care of our veterans.”
