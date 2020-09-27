Elizabethtown woman charged after assault, barricading boyfriend within home, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested after police say she barricaded herself and her boyfriend in her home against his will early Sunday morning.
Tiersa Revels, 27, from Elizabethtown has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault second degree.
Elizabethtown Police Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham confirmed shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Douglas Alley in reference to an assault with a knife.
Officers arrived and found the suspect, Revels, had barricaded herself and her adult boyfriend inside the home against his will.
EPD’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team arrived at the scene. The teams were able to get the boyfriend released out of the home by 8:47 a.m.
Moments after the boyfriend was released, Revels turned herself in, according to police.
The man who had been stabbed was treated for minor injuries at Baptist Health Hardin and has since been released.
Revels and her boyfriend were uninjured. She has been booked in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.