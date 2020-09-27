FORECAST: Rain and cooler air move in Monday

- MONDAY: A cold front brings rain and cooler air
- THURSDAY: Another cold front brings the coolest air of the season for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase tonight with an isolated shower possible before sunrise. Lows in the 60s.
A cold front moves through on Monday bringing rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The best chance for rain is late morning into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s around mid-day then fall during the afternoon.
While an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Monday night, the rain chance will be much lower as drier air moves in. We’ll see partial clearing during the overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A partly sunny sky is expected on Tuesday and it will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.
Slightly warmer temperatures return on Wednesday ahead of another cold front that moves in late Wednesday night. The front will be moisture starved, but I won’t rule out an isolated shower. By Friday we’ll be feeling the October chill with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a small chance of a shower.
