Indiana moves forward into final phase of reopening plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana commenced into Stage 5 of the state’s “Back on Track” reopening plan on Saturday.
This move finally comes after the state lingered in “Stage 4.5” for nearly three months.
Restaurants, bars, fitness centers and stores will now be able to operate at full capacity. However, people will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear a mask unless they’re eating or drinking.
Earlier this week, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the city plans to follow the state’s lead.
14 News spoke with one Hoosier on Saturday about his thoughts of the state reopening things back up.
“I am glad that we are moving forward, and opening up businesses so that we can move forward," resident Jason Pieper said. "With everything that’s out there, we all still need to be smart. Everyone needs to take personal accountability to make sure that we are wearing our masks when needed, and also social distancing and hand washing. We just need to follow basic principles to make sure that we are safe, but I’m glad we’re moving forward. All the states are monitoring their numbers and we continue to monitor ours just like they do, and if we do see an uptick then we need to react quickly.”
Indiana’s mask mandate was extended until at least October 17.
