Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 921 new cases, 3 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released their Sunday morning update on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The ISDH confirmed 921 new positive cases in Indiana on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 117,450.
The state also reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, according to the ISDH. There are now 3,354 confirmed total deaths due to the virus in Indiana.
Sunday’s report confirmed 8,698 new individuals tested, with 22,801 new COVID-19 tests administered. A total of 1,358,860 individuals have been tested for the virus so far in Indiana, with 2,012,675 total tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 12,596 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,511 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
There are now 92,552 unique patients that have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 84.2 percent Sunday.
