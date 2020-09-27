Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott speaks with Ky. Alliance on arrest, protest activity in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protests have been going on for over 120 days and counting.
The Grand Jury’s decision was announced Wednesday after reviewing the Breonna Taylor case. One local organization, Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression has been speaking up on the investigation into Taylor’s death for months.
On Sunday, leaders of the organization spoke about the weekend protests and notable arrests, like Representative Attica Scott (D-41st).
“For 120 plus days, that is all we’ve been asking people all around the world to do: say her name,” Tyra Walker, Kentucky Alliance Board member said.
Protesters called for months for the attorney general to conclude the investigation into the case and give justice in Taylor’s death. However, since the announcement on Wednesday, protesters say they don’t believe the entire truth was told.
Walker says more needs to be done. The group has continued asking AG Daniel Cameron to release the findings presented to the Grand Jury to the public.
“Our system has shown its true colors, there is a two sided system one for Black and brown people, one for white people,” Walker said. “What applies to white people doesn’t apply to Black and brown people.”
Protesters haven’t stopped ‘saying her name,’ crowds marched the day of the announcement and through the weekend after.
Most of the time protests have gone on peacefully. However, Scott says she believes LMPD is trying to agitate the protesters in order to be able to arrest them.
“None of us should have been arrested, none of the hundreds of people who have been arrested this week, should’ve been arrested, but we’re being set up," Scott said.
Scott was arrested on Thursday, alleged to have been part of a group who damaged and tried to set a local library on fire.
She said she’s going to fight all of the charges.
“In elementary school, my son helped start a book club at the Main Library,” Scott said. “I have fought every budget year in Frankfort for full funding for our libraries. How dare LMPD says I was trying to burn down our library, absurd! Give me a break!”
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Alliance is demanding more.
“We are demanding that Mike O’Connell drop all charges on all protesters,” Walker said.
Kentucky Alliance, supporters and Rep. Scott are calling for other elected officials to drop by the protests to witness how they claim they’re being treated.
