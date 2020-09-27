Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the California neighborhood sends one man to the hospital in critical condition.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in at 7:06 p.m. for a shooting on the 1700 block of Hale Avenue.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed when officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot at the location.
The man was sent to University Hospital in critical but stable condition.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects at this time according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.