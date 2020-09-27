MLB Playoff pairings, wild-card schedule

The Major League Baseball postseason wild-card round begins Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Source: Wikipedia)
September 27, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - (WAVE) - Sunday brought the end of the weirdest season in Major League Baseball history, and the 16-team playoff field is set.

Below are the American League seedings and schedules, and below that are the seedings and schedules for the National League:

American League

1. Tampa Bay

2. Oakland

3. Minnesota

4. Cleveland

5. New York Yankees

6. Houston

7. Chicago White Sox

8. Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (best-of-three series in San Diego)

Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29

Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox (best-of-three series in Los Angeles)

Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29

Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)

Minnesota vs. Houston (best-of-three series in Los Angeles)

Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29

Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees (best-of-three series in San Diego)

Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29

Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)

National League

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Atlanta

3. Chicago Cubs

4. San Diego

5. St. Louis

6. Miami

7. Cincinnati

8. Milwaukee

Los Angeles vs. Milwaukee (best-of-three series in Arlington)

Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1

Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati (best-of-three series in Houston)

Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1

Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami (best-of-three series in Houston)

Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1

Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)

San Diego vs. St. Louis (best-of-three series in Arlington)

Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30

Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1

Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)

