MLB Playoff pairings, wild-card schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday brought the end of the weirdest season in Major League Baseball history, and the 16-team playoff field is set.
Below are the American League seedings and schedules, and below that are the seedings and schedules for the National League:
American League
1. Tampa Bay
2. Oakland
3. Minnesota
4. Cleveland
5. New York Yankees
6. Houston
7. Chicago White Sox
8. Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (best-of-three series in San Diego)
Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29
Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox (best-of-three series in Los Angeles)
Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29
Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)
Minnesota vs. Houston (best-of-three series in Los Angeles)
Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29
Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees (best-of-three series in San Diego)
Game 1: Tues., Sept. 29
Game 2: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 3: Thu., Oct. 1 (if necessary)
National League
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Atlanta
3. Chicago Cubs
4. San Diego
5. St. Louis
6. Miami
7. Cincinnati
8. Milwaukee
Los Angeles vs. Milwaukee (best-of-three series in Arlington)
Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1
Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati (best-of-three series in Houston)
Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1
Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami (best-of-three series in Houston)
Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1
Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)
San Diego vs. St. Louis (best-of-three series in Arlington)
Game 1: Wed., Sept. 30
Game 2: Thu., Oct. 1
Game 3: Fri., Oct. 2 (if necessary)
