Protesters move from Jefferson Square Park to First Unitarian Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters left Jefferson Square Park for the First Unitarian Church before the 9 p.m. curfew in downtown Louisville.
Sunday night’s group was smaller than the gatherings of the previous four nights, as demonstrators have renewed their protests in support of the family of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot dead during an LMPD narcotics raid at her apartment in March. Supporters had protested for more than 100 days prior to last Wednesday, when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his findings in the case.
WAVE 3 News' Faith King reported that those who gathered Sunday were focused on lifting each other up and remembering the reason behind the protests.
Shameka Parrish-Wright -- a spokeswoman for the Bail Project, which provides bail money for arrested protesers -- told WAVE 3 News that she’s been pleased to see how many young people are participating in the demonstrations.
“They need guidance sometimes, and they need to know what their options are,” she said.
King reported that the church, which has served as a place of refuge for protesters the last few nights following the curfew, was scheduled to close at 11 p.m. Sunday. LMPD said it would allow the protesters until 11:45 p.m. to clear the area.
