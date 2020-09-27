Woman arrested following deadly house fire in Highview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested on murder and arson charges several days after a house fire that killed a man.
Alicia Abell, 26, is charged in connection to the fire in the 8100 block of Apple Valley Drive in Highview late Wednesday night.
Officials with the Highview Fire Department said there were six people in the home when the smoke detector was activated. A woman and her husband escaped, but the husband went back inside to try to rescue his mother.
The Highview Fire chief, who lives adjacent to the home, also went in and saved the man’s mother, but was unable to save that man.
Another woman and two children escaped the home safely.
The name of the man who died was not immediately released.
Abell is being held on $500,000 bond and is due in court on Oct. 5.
