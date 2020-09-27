Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood shooting leaves one man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting was reported in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood, sending one man to the hospital in critical condition.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in at 10:38 a.m. to the 3700 block of Center Street on reports of a shooting.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man at the scene that had been shot.
The man was sent to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable but critical condition.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects at this time according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
