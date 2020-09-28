A/B schedule for NAFC middle, high school students to continue through 2020

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder announced Monday that the district will continue the A/B schedule for grades 7-12 through the remainder of 2020.
The A/B schedule means that half of the district’s students will be on campus two days per week unless they have chosen to do everyday at-home instruction.
Grades Kindergarten through 6th grade continues with everyday instruction, with the exception of four days already assigned as virtual instruction days: Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Nov. 18, and Dec. 9. Those grades also have the option to do everyday at-home instruction.
Snyder said in a notice sent to parents that the 2nd 9 weeks semester will include gradually re-opening some of the schools' facilities for use by outside organizations.
Also, any future snow days will automatically be at-home virtual instruction days so schools won’t have to make up the days later in the year.
“The above plan is what we ‘hope’ our 2nd 9 weeks will look like,” Snyder said in the notice. “However, the COVID-19 virus remains the ultimate driver. As COVID cases change within our community, we will react accordingly.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.