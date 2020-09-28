Bungalow Joe’s reopens, reserves seat in memoriam for restaurant’s first customer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, a Fern Creek restaurant reopened to the public following a deadly night where three customers were shot and killed.
Bungalow Joe’s posted on Facebook Saturday they had reopened to the public, more than a week after being closed since the deadly incident.
“We are working on getting back to some level of normal,” the post reads.
On September 18, officers were called to the 7800 block of Beulah Church Road on reports of a shooting, where LMPD said they found three people shot.
Scott Smallwood, Toreon Hudson, and Steven Head were all customers who were sitting on the patio of the restaurant when 33-year-old Michael Rhynes shot the three men, according to LMPD. All three died due to their injuries.
Rhynes was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.
The owner of the restaurant, Joe Bishop, spoke with WAVE 3 News explaining his connection with the three men who lost their lives that night.
“Toreon was a regular up here and he was one of the most well-liked customers that we ever had,” Bishop said. “And of course Scott, I didn’t know the other young guy, but Scott was the very first customer I had at my place.”
With the restaurant now reopened, a table now features a reserved spot for Bishop’s first customer.
“Reserved for Scott Smallwood,” an engraving at the end of the table reads.
Since the incident, Bishop has been raising money to help support the victim’s families.
Bishop has also set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wishing to donate.
