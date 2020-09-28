DuPont Manual recognized as 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Department of Education has recognized DuPont Manual High School in Louisville as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School last week.
Manual was honored with the achievement for the school’s academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Schools.
The National Blue Ribbon School award acknowledges the hard work of students, staff, faculties and communities in creating safe schools where students excel in their educational goals.
“I want to congratulate the students, staff and families of Manual for this prestigious achievement,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “This award is evidence of the hard work and commitment to education happening throughout the Manual community, helping to ensure that all students learn at high levels, even in these unprecedented times.”
Manual Principal Darryl Farmer was proud of the award and excited to share the school’s recognition nationally.
“I am so pleased that we are being recognized for the wonderful things that go on at Manual High School,” Farmer said. “But we already knew that was going on here – now the whole nation gets to get a glimpse at what’s going on at 120 West Lee Street.”
Farmer said their application process began in March as JCPS was transferring to Non-Traditional Instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Archdiocese of Louisville announced three other schools within their Catholic school system receiving the National Blue Ribbon School award this year, Saint Agnes School on Newburg Road, Saint Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, and Saint Raphael School on Lancashire Avenue.
A total of five public schools and five private schools have been recognized this year in Kentucky.
These schools will be part of the more than 9,000 schools recognized across the country since the National Blue Ribbon School award’s foundation in 1982.
