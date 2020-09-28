FORECAST: Drier and cooler air this week

- THIS WEEK: Below average temperatures and drier
- LATE WEEK: Even cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower chance will continue early this evening, but decreasing clouds and slackening winds will cause patchy fog to develop Tuesday morning. Use caution! Lows will be in the lower 50s.
Any fog on Tuesday morning will be gone by the afternoon, leaving us with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Keep an eye out for an isolated shower or two in the afternoon.
A few clouds will stick around Tuesday evening as winds die down again. Lows will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning, so have a jacket handy!
A surge of slightly warmer air on Wednesday will bring high temperatures back into the lower 70s. It’ll be a breezy day with scattered clouds.
A cold front moves through late Wednesday night with another push of cooler air. By Friday we’ll be feeling the October chill with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a small chance of a shower. A better chance for showers Sunday into Monday.
