FORECAST: Rain on the way

- TODAY: Showers will put down about .25″ to .50″ of rain today
- LATE WEEK: Another cold front brings much cooler air with highs in the low 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been awhile since we have had a day like this, but a period of rain is coming that will last for a few hours. Main chance looks to be late morning/midday.
We’ll jump to around 70 degrees for a high before cooling into the 60s.
Spotty showers will be possible this evening with just drizzle/fog leftover during the overnight. Lows will be cool in the lower 50s.
It may take some time to clear the clouds out with the best locations at picking up some sunshine being west of I-65. That will make a difference in warmth as sunny zones will see highs near 70. Cloudy zones in the 50s. It may be a bit breezy and chilly at times, but overall a decent setup overnight with lows in the 40s/50s.
