‘I’m still on cloud nine’: N.C. man reels in massive catfish on Lake Norman

‘I’m still on cloud nine’: N.C. man reels in massive catfish on Lake Norman
‘I’m still on cloud nine’: N.C. man reels in massive blue catfish on Lake Norman (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 9:53 PM

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man couldn’t believe what he reeled in.

David Edmonds was fishing along on Lake Norman last week when he felt a stronger than normal tug on his fishing rod.

He battled and struggled before finally pulling in the largest fish he had ever caught – a 62.9-pound blue catfish. The fish was also measured at 48 inches long.

“I’m still on cloud nine,” Edmonds told WBTV.

[ 13-year-old SC boy snares monster catfish on Lake Wylie while fishing with his pawpaw ]

Edmonds said he used cut pieces of White perch as bait, and after it was in the boat, he took a few pictures and released it back into the water.

“I took some pictures and then released him so I can catch him again someday,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds said that prior to his big catch on Sept. 22, the largest fish he had caught was a 46-pound blue catfish three weeks earlier.

“This is the biggest fish I have ever caught,” Edmonds said. “I couldn’t believe the size of him. I could barely get him over the side of the boat and then had a tougher time weighing him.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.