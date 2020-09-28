Judge denies LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder’s appeal to avoid testimony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge has denied LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder’s appeal to not have to testify before the Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Accountability Committee.
Schroeder’s attorneys have argued on his behalf to keep him from answering questions about LMPD’s response to citywide protests the last several months.
The Council handed a subpoena to Schroeder after he declined to testify and walked out of the committee’s meeting on June 30. At that time, his attorneys promised he’d answer their questions in 30 days. It’s now been three months and two appeals later. After one of those motions, the judge threatened to hold Schroeder in contempt.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s Office to ask why the city is still fighting to keep Schroeder from testifying under oath, but has not heard back.
Schroeder’s last day as interim chief is Thursday. Yvette Gentry will then take over as Louisville’s first female chief.
Two weeks ago, the city’s public safety director and other members of LMPD testified before the committee. One of the main issues discussed was the so-called stand down orders during the rioting that officers claimed came directly from Fischer.
Hess claimed the orders were made by the “administration,” but added that she, Schroeder and others also were part of that decision-making.
The committee is meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m. Schroeder is on the schedule to testify at that meeting.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.